Route 460 back open in Petersburg after road closed for hours

Route 460 in Petersburg back open after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the Baxter Road intersection just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was not injured on the crash but was issued "a traffic summons for failing to maintain control."

Earlier, Verizon crews were on scene repairing the pole and said the repairs were expected to be done around 10 a.m.

