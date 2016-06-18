VUU cancels theology classes due to power; other events canceled

Virginia Union University is closed due to the lack of power, according to school officials.

All theology classes and the Taking Care of Business event are canceled.

There are also several other closings around the region:

Bryan Park is closed due to many trees down

Pine Camp Arts and Cultural Center is closed Friday and Saturday

Movie in the Park at Byrd Park canceled

Dogwood Dell concert canceled

Outdoor pools in the city of Richmond closed all weekend

Community Centers closed until Monday

Maymont is without power and closed

In Henrico, several parks are libraries are closed:

Police departments in Central Virginia are also encouraging drivers to treat stoplights that are without power as a four-way stop.

If traffic lights are not working, treat the intersection as a 4 way stop. #DriveSafely pic.twitter.com/xXo7YWj4NW — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 17, 2016

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12