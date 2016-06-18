VUU cancels theology classes due to power; other events canceled - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VUU cancels theology classes due to power; other events canceled

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia Union University is closed due to the lack of power, according to school officials.

All theology classes and the Taking Care of Business event are canceled.

There are also several other closings around the region: 

  • Bryan Park is closed due to many trees down
  • Pine Camp Arts and Cultural Center is closed Friday and Saturday
  • Movie in the Park at Byrd Park canceled
  • Dogwood Dell concert canceled
  • Outdoor pools in the city of Richmond closed all weekend
  • Community Centers closed until Monday
  • Maymont is without power and closed

In Henrico, several parks are libraries are closed: 

Police departments in Central Virginia are also encouraging drivers to treat stoplights that are without power as a four-way stop. 

