Hanover crews respond to hundreds of weather related calls

Hanover crews responded to 249 calls for service due to the storms that passed through Thursday night.

The calls include:

140 traffic related calls (including traffic signals out, downed trees, downed wires, high water, etc.)

10 motor vehicle crashes

18 alarms

10 weather related assists

Sheriff's office officials are working closely with Hanover Fire-EMS, VDOT, Dominion Virginia Power, Rappahannock Electric, and other utility providers to make sure the power is restored as quickly as possible.

Several traffic lights along Route 360, Cold Harbor Road, and Creighton Road are still without power.

Hanover officials are asking drivers to make sure to obey VDOT signs.

Call 911 if you encounter lines down. Do not touch or attempt to move the lines.

If a roadway is covered by high water, turn around.

If you approach an intersection where the traffic signals are malfunctioning, treat it as a 4-way stop.

Pay attention and be on the lookout for deputies directing traffic at major intersections where traffic signals are disabled.

