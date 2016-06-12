12 people displaced in South Richmond house fire

Crews are working to figure out what caused an early morning house fire in South Richmond that left 12 people displaced.

It happened in the 1000 block of Blandy Avenue, near Jahnke Road.

Crews responded to the scene around 2 a.m. and were able to get the scene under control just about a half hour later.

Officials have not said how many people were inside the house at the time.

