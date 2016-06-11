Powhatan man killed after truck overturns, hits several trees in Amelia

A Powhatan man was killed in an accident in Amelia County Friday.

Police say 26-year-old Justin T. Tillman was driving a 1999 Ford-350 on Route 609 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a driveway. The truck then went airborne before hitting several trees. The driver was ejected out of the truck after it overturned.

Tillman died at the scene, and he was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. A passenger, who was also in the truck, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 6:13 p.m.

Police say speed is a factor in this crash.

