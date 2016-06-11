Driver knocks out power for over 500 customers in Eastern Henrico

About 560 customers were without power in Eastern Henrico, according to Dominion.

Police say the power went out around 6 a.m. after a driver hit a power pole at the intersection of Lowell and Yates streets, which is located in the county's Highland Springs area.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Authorities say the driver will be charged with reckless driving.

No major roadways were impacted by the repairs.

Dominion says the power came back on around 10 a.m.

