Crews work to save Henrico Shoney's from going up in flames

Henrico Fire crews are still working to determine what started the fire at a West End Shoney's. The fire broke out around 11:43 p.m. Friday at the West Broad Street location, near Skipwith Road.

By the time crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the restaurant. Firefighters worked quickly to control the flames before it spread.

No one was hurt.

The restaurant will be closed for the next few days, according to an employee.

This is the same Shoney's that burned down after Hurricane Isabel back in 2003.

