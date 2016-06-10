Sources: Another Petersburg Police official leaving department

Just days after the termination of Petersburg Police Chief John Dixon, sources say another police official is leaving the department.

Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Esther Hyatt will leave the department next week, according to sources. The reason for the departure is not clear and the police department has not made any public announcement, however sources say Hyatt handed in her resignation and is leaving on her own terms. Hyatt has served in the role since November 2007, according to LinkedIn, the same year Chief Dixon took over the police force.

News of Hyatt's departure comes three days after Chief Dixon's termination, which follows months of investigation into the department, including missing money from the evidence room, allegations of forced confessions and improper execution of a search warrant.

Interim City Manager Dironna Moore Belton has said the city believes "there's a new direction we're moving for all of our departments." Belton has said the firing of the chief was in no way connected to the state police investigation.

"It's not dissolving of the police position, it's a dissolving of the leadership that was in the police station, and a search for leadership that is more in line with the goals and vision I have for the city," said Belton.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12