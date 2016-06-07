City manager 'seeking new leadership' in Petersburg Police Chief termination

Petersburg Police Chief John Dixon has been terminated, effective Tuesday.

NBC12 confirmed this with Dixon. We reached out to Petersburg Police, but they currently have no comment.

The termination comes after months of investigation into the department, including missing money from the evidence room, allegations of forced confessions and improper execution of a search warrant.

The decision comes directly from Interim City Manager Dironna Moore Belton.

"We believe there's a new direction we're moving for all of our departments. We have seen movement from our finance department, we're now seeing moves from our police department," said Belton.

Belton says the firing of the chief is in no way connected to the state police investigation.

"It's not dissolving of the police position, it's a dissolving of the leadership that was in the police station, and a search for leadership that is more in line with the goals and vision I have for the city," said Belton.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12