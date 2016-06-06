TSA: Richmond man brings gun through airport security

A Richmond man was cited on state weapons charges after attempting to bring a loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Richmond International on Monday.

TSA officers found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in one of the man's carry-on bags as he entered the airport's checkpoint.

Airport police immediately responded to the scene, confiscated the gun and cited the man, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

"This incident serves as a reminder that passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the security checkpoint, and TSA’s advice to passengers is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items," Farbstein said in a press release.

The TSA does not allow weapons, including firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition, in carry-on bags but can be in checked bags if they are packed properly. The organization advises everyone to abide by local and state laws when it comes to carrying firearms.

Those who bring firearms to security checkpoint can face possible criminal charges and can be penalized by the TSA up to $11,000.

Officials have not identified the man in this incident.

