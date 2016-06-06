Traffic light out at Gaskins and Ridgefield in Henrico

Dominion crews say a traffic light is out at the intersection of Gaskins Road and Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico's West End, and the outage could affect morning traffic.

Crews say an underground outage caused the traffic light to go out, but they are not exactly sure what caused the outage.

The traffic light went out at 2:10 a.m., according to Dominion officials.

Crews are still investigating and do not know when the traffic light will be working again.

