Petersburg man dies after being shot in torso

Petersburg Police say a man died after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso Saturday.

Crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue for a "man down on the sidewalk."

The victim, 54-year-old Michael Smith of Petersburg, died an hour later at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Detectives are still trying to find out what exactly happened to Smith.

Anyone with any information on the shooting can call the Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

