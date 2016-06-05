Police searching for person of interest in Southside motel shooting

Richmond Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting at a motel on the Southside.

Police say EMS crews responded to the 4600 block of Jeff Davis Highway just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

An employee at the Deluxe Motel was checking rooms when a 45-year-old man was found unconscious, according to police.

Officers say the man had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators tell us an argument occurred there earlier in the day.

