Author, mom gives 'horribly behaved' girls note at Starbucks

Author Michelle Icard took to Facebook after she happened to overhear a conversation Starbucks.

Icard said she was crawling out of her skin after "sitting next to three very pretty, very boisterous, horribly behaved young teenage girls," she wrote on Facebook.

She said the teens were trashing another girl they knew, bashing her over a popularity issue. "Catherine wanted to be the lead singer, but we took a vote and everyone wanted me instead. So sorry Catherine. You can be the manager," she heard one of the girls say.

Icard said she also heard the girls complain about the "crappy presents" they've received from friends, girls who copy them, and a girl who wrote a song for a talent show about being lonely.

She later left the store to do some grocery shopping. On her way home, she happened to see the girls still sitting at the Starbucks. She ran into her house and wrote a quick, heartfelt note.

Just before she returned to the store, she ordered the girls three mini frappuccinos through her mobile app.

When she returned, she walked up to them and said, "Hi girls. You don't know me, but it looks like you're here studying, and I wrote you a note of encouragement." She handed them the card and walked away. She said the drinks were not ready yet, but the barista agreed to deliver them for her.

Here is what the note said:

"Hi Girls! I sat near you today in Starbucks and listened as you talked. You three are obviously pretty and hard-working. I wish your kindness matched your pretty exteriors. I heard you talk about a girl who sang a song about being lonely in the talent show - and you laughed. About a girl who couldn't be lead singer because you got all the votes, about crappy presents other people have given you…and you sounded so mean and petty. You are smart and you are pretty. It would take nothing from you to also be kind. - M."

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12