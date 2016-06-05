Woman fighting for life after being struck while running in Montpelier

The wife of a Richmond police officer is fighting for her life after she's left for dead in a roadside ditch.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Denise Gorondy was out running Sunday morning when a car slammed into her and didn't stop.

Investigators said it happened in the 17200 block of Dunns Chapel Road around 7:13 a.m.

Their preliminary investigation revealed Gorondy was out running when she was hit. She was immediately taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. She is currently in critical condition.

Neighbors say they have seen Gorondy running in the area before.

"When I've seen her, she's got lights on her shoes, running up and down the road", Jimmy Seay said after learning of the crash.

Deputies say Gorondy was hit by a 2010-2015 red Toyota RAV 4 that was headed eastbound on Dunns Chapel Road. The car is described as having a double silver or white pinstripe.

The car should have heavy damage to the front driver's side and is also missing the side view mirror on the driver's side, according to deputies.

Late Sunday evening, Hanover Police said they found the vehicle but have not made any arrests in the case because they are still investigating to determine who was driving at the time of the hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run is resonating throughout the community.

Three Oaks Equine Veterinary Services, where Gorondy is known to work, posted to social media to keep her, her family, and her medical team in everyone’s prayers.

“Dr. Gorondy was seriously injured in a Hit and Run accident this morning while going for her usual morning jog. Her family is by her side at the hospital. I will post as more information becomes available. Please keep your prayers with Dr. Gorondy, her family and her medical team,” wrote the post.

In her work biography, Gorondy is described as enjoying time with her husband and two sons. Sources confirm to NBC12 News that her husband is an officer with the Richmond Police Department.

A GoFundMe page and a t-shirt fundraiser have been set up to help Gorondy's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

