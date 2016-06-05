Woman fighting for life after being struck while running in Montpelier

A school bus driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday morning when the mirrors of a VDOT dump truck and a school bus collided.More >>
A family of four safely escaped a house fire in the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place in Mechanicsville early Friday.More >>
"Adopt a Family USVI" pairs you with a family who needs help, and you simply send a care package with things like non-perishable food items and clothing.More >>
Crews received a call around 8:57 p.m. on Thursday for an accident in the 12000 block of Howards Mill Road, near Tillers Circle.More >>
An Ashland family is breathing a sigh of relief after learning their daughter is safe in the Virgin Islands. Sarah Lima is a graduate student at Barry University on St. Croix.More >>
