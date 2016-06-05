Police identify 29-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Dinwiddie

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Boydton Plank Road, near A.P. Hill Drive, in Dinwiddie early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers say a 2001 GMC Safari was heading north on Boydton Plank Road when a woman stepped into the roadway. The accident happened at 12:50 a.m.

The pedestrian, 29-year-old Jennifer K. Dlugosz, died at the scene, while the driver was not injured.

Officers say there are no charges in this crash.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12