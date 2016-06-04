Police: Man shot in arm in Richmond's Church Hill

Richmond Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Church Hill.

A man was in his car in the 2900 block of North 29th Street around 8 a.m. when another man pointed a gun to his head, according to police. They tell us he was there to pick up a child, and once he was out of the car, the victim tried to escape and was shot in the arm.

Officers say three men were seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators say the victim knew the suspects and are currently interviewing person(s) of interest.

