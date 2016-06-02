Power back on for 130 Dominion customers in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power back on for 130 Dominion customers in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The power is back on after a fuse went out, causing 130 customers to lose power.

The outage affected those located just off North Lombardy Street.

Dominion officials were not sure what caused the fuse to go out in that area.

