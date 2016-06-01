'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez lends Golden Globes dress - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez lends Golden Globes dress to NY teen for prom

Gina Rodriguez lends dress to Buffalo, NY teen (Source: Twitter/TheJessica_C) Gina Rodriguez lends dress to Buffalo, NY teen (Source: Twitter/TheJessica_C)
BUFFALO, NY

Dreams came true for one Buffalo, N.Y. teen when she was lent a dress for prom from one of her favorite actresses.

It all started when Jessica Casanova tweeted back on January 28 that she wanted to wear Gina Rodriguez's Golden Globes dress to prom. 

Surprisingly, she received a reply from the Jane the Virgin star. 

Months later, Jessica tweeted a picture of her wearing the dress on prom night while with her date. This happened to be the dress Gina was wearing when she won her Golden Globe for Best Actress on a Comedy TV Show.

The lucky couple received Gina's approval.

Jessica even painted a picture of Gina and offered to send it to her as a thank you gift.

