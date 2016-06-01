'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez lends Golden Globes dress to NY teen for prom

Dreams came true for one Buffalo, N.Y. teen when she was lent a dress for prom from one of her favorite actresses.

It all started when Jessica Casanova tweeted back on January 28 that she wanted to wear Gina Rodriguez's Golden Globes dress to prom.

@HereIsGina so would love to wear your golden globes dress to prom ?? — Jessica Casanova (@TheJessica_C) January 28, 2016

Surprisingly, she received a reply from the Jane the Virgin star.

Where do you live? I only own my first globes dress the one from last year...maybe we can make this happen ???? https://t.co/m16qdYETgF — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 28, 2016

Months later, Jessica tweeted a picture of her wearing the dress on prom night while with her date. This happened to be the dress Gina was wearing when she won her Golden Globe for Best Actress on a Comedy TV Show.

@HereIsGina Slaying prom because of you ?? thank you for the beautiful videos pic.twitter.com/H3rzYf5DOL — Jessica Casanova (@TheJessica_C) May 26, 2016

The lucky couple received Gina's approval.

Jessica even painted a picture of Gina and offered to send it to her as a thank you gift.

@HereIsGina Do you have any room in your house for this? This is my thank you to you for everything ?? pic.twitter.com/y3jiuVs7uL — Jessica Casanova (@TheJessica_C) March 17, 2016

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12