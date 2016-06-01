Woman arrested for stabbing ex-boyfriend at Henrico apartment co - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman arrested for stabbing ex-boyfriend at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police arrested a woman for stabbing an ex-boyfriend at the Essex Village Apartments.

It happened on Engleside Circle around 9:15 Tuesday night.

Officers say the victim is expected to be okay.

