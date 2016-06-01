Blaze rips through home near Richmond's Church Hill

Crews are responding to a house fire on North 24th Street.

The call was received around 5:07 a.m. and crews say smoke and flames were visible from the home.

They were searching to see if anyone was inside, but they could not find anyone inside after conducting a primary search. Two people currently live at the home.

The homeowners say the fire started in their room and believe it was caused by the oxygen tank.

I just spoke to homeowners. They say fire started in their room. They believe an oxygen machine started it. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/VqxwgY1Ynb — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 1, 2016

Several crews are on the scene, and the fire is still not under control. No other homes in the area were damaged.

A building inspector will be on scene to see if the house is livable and to determine what exactly caused the fire.

Building inspector will be on hand to determine if structure livable. Batt loan chief suspect's not. @NBC12 — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 1, 2016

You can see the severe damage this fire caused on the back of the house. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/qKV3KLTx6q — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 1, 2016

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12