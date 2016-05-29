CA police officer sparks controversy after photo posted to Instagram

A San Diego police officer sparked some controversy after she posted a photo on Instagram dressed in riot gear at a Donald Trump rally on Friday.

"Waiting waiting waiting!! Just riot already people!!! #waitingsucks," the photo's caption said. It is unclear what time the photo was posted.

Some were upset by the photo the unnamed police officer posted.

“It sends a really bad image for the San Diego Police Department and we want answers,” Trump protester Michaela Glover told KNSD. "“It looks like they were taking that as a joke, and our lives are not a joke. Our safety is not a joke."

“They post ‘come on riot already so we can use this equipment against you,’” said Cathy Mendonca of United Against Police Terror. “That’s pretty much what the message was."

A San Diego Police spokesperson released a statement saying, "Thank you for bringing the private social media post of one of our officers to our attention. We will look into this matter immediately."

Click here to read more and see the video.

Copyright 2016 WWBT/KNSD. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12