Power back on for hundreds in Hanover after overnight transformer fire

The power is back on after hundreds were left in the dark after a transformer fire in Hanover.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Creighton and Sledds Lake roads, which is in the Sledds Run neighborhood.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 3 a.m.

No one was hurt, but at one point, more than 300 people were without power.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12