Emergency water main break could lead to brown water in Colonial Heights

The Colonial Heights Utility Division is working on an emergency water main break that will affect several city streets.

The water main break on Yorkshire Road will also affect Jamestown Road, Williamsburg Road, Holly Avenue, and the area from Ellerslie Avenue to Conduit Road to Holly Avenue.

The city says residents may see some discolored water as crews work to repair the break.

If this happens, the city recommends running cold water in the bathtub for 15 to 20 minutes. If the problem does not go away, residents should call the Colonial Heights Utility Division at 804-520-9393 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During after hours or weekends, residents call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300, and they will send utility personnel homes and businesses.

