Train strikes car in Henrico's West End

A train struck a car overnight Wednesday in Henrico's West End.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Hungary Road after officials say a car became stuck on the tracks.

The car was hit by a train at a low speed, and the road opened three hours later, just before 5 a.m.

Officials say the train had hazardous materials, but there were no leaks or spills.

There are no injuries, but charges are expected.

