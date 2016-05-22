Two facing larceny, child neglect charges after Henrico chase

A shoplifting case at a Henrico Target store ended in a brief police pursuit that left several cars damaged along Staples Mill Road. (Source: NBC12)

Two people are behind bars after Henrico Police said the suspects led police on a chase that ended after they crashed into several stopped cars at a busy intersection, all while their infant child sat in the car.

According to investigators, police were called to the Target store in the 9000 block of Staples Mill Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shoplifting in progress.

Suspect information, which included a vehicle description, was shared with responding Henrico Police officers.

As officers arrived, the suspects, later identified as 26-year-old Victikia Coker and 32-year-old Jeremy Dodge, were attempting to leave the parking lot and police tried to get the driver to pull their car over.

Instead of stopping, the pair took off and a brief pursuit began.

That chase ended at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Hungary Road when they tried to maneuver between several stopped cars, resulting in damage to four vehicles.

Fire and EMS responded to the scene to treat minor injuries. Both Coker and Dodge were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and five people in the vehicles struck were treated, with three of them being transported to area hospitals.

Henrico Police said the two have each been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, felony child neglect, while Dodge was also charged with felony eluding police.

