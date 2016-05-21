Cause unknown for statewide outage affecting VA government websites

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says their website is back up and running after a statewide technical outage that caused the website's outage. Several other government websites were affected.

DMV issued a statement that says:

The state's IT provider has fixed an issue that caused a statewide outage Saturday morning, and DMV online transactions are once again available for customers. DMV customer service centers will open as scheduled on Monday. More than 40 transactions can be conducted online at dmvNOW.com. Many customers whose driver's licenses expire today can renew online. Those who aren't eligible for online renewal may visit a customer service center on Monday for assistance.

The DMV closed its customer service centers early Saturday.

The outage is believed to be a result of a hardware failure at the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center in Chester, according to Marcella Williamson, a spokesperson for the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA). The cause of the failure is unknown.

Northrop Grumman is providing the infrastructure under a 13-year contract with the state that is overseen by VITA.

According to Williamson, engineers and staff from VITA, Northrop Grumman and its subcontractors worked to fix the issue.

