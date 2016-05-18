Chesterfield man kills ill wife, self after emailing neighbors about struggles

Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Dobson Jr. gave heroin to Christian Ortman, who fatally overdosed.More >>
Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Dobson Jr. gave heroin to Christian Ortman, who fatally overdosed.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a kitchen a home in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Tuesday.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a kitchen a home in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Tuesday.More >>
A child on a bike was struck on Old Centralia Road at West Hundred Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
A child on a bike was struck on Old Centralia Road at West Hundred Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
Parents in Chesterfield are on alert following a series of car break-ins during a softball tournament.More >>
Parents in Chesterfield are on alert following a series of car break-ins during a softball tournament.More >>
Chesterfield police are looking into two incidents where items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.More >>
Chesterfield police are looking into two incidents where items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.More >>