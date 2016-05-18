Part of Creighton Road in Henrico closed for 7 months due to bridge project

A seven-month bridge replacement project could affect the commute for those who live and work in Eastern Henrico near the Glenwood Golf Coub.

Creighton Road will be closed from Caddie Lane to Stone Dale Drive so crews can widen the one-lane bridge to two lanes. That stretch is about half a mile and is expected to open back up in December.

Here are the detours to take:

Drivers heading east on Creighton Road can take Gordons Lane to Nine Mile Road to N. Laburnum Ave. and then back onto Creighton Road.

Drivers heading west on Creighton Road can take N. Laburnum Ave. to Nine Mile Road to Gordons Lane and then back onto Creighton Road.

The county says the $3.5 million project is scheduled to be done by next May.

