Chesterfield Police peacefully end barricade situation

A barricade situation in a Chesterfield neighborhood ended peacefully Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Matoaca along the 6100 block of Perthshire Street just off Halloway Avenue just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The situation started as a domestic argument, with a woman leaving the residence and asking a neighbor to call 911.

When police arrived at the scene, the unidentified male had barricaded himself inside the home.

Neighbors in the area said the man inside the home was known to have firearms. They recalled the intense situation, thankful children in the neighborhood were able to get inside safely.

Chesterfield Police called in a negotiation team to talk to the man for an hour and were able to get the man to exit his home peacefully. No one was injured and police do not expect charges to be filed, although the investigation is ongoing.

The man is now in custody and will receive medical treatment.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12