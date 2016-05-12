Colonial Heights pastor charged with sex crimes involving a minor

A Colonial Heights pastor was indicted on several charges regarding several incidents that happened between July 1999 and July 2012. Pastor Alan Wayne Little was just indicted this month.

According to court records, Little was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery with a minor, all of which are felonies.

He is listed as a senior pastor at Colonial Christian Church. Some neighbors and church members say they're standing by him as this plays out in court.

"He's the one who led me back to church," says Leonard Newman, who is Little's neighbor and church member. "I ain't been back to church in years. His deep concern is for your salvation. He'll give you his shirt off his back."

That's why Newman says he can't believe the crimes Pastor Little is now accused of.

According to court documents, Little was just indicted on seven felony child sex abuse charges with a child he knows. Court documents say the alleged incidents started in 1999 when the victim was less than 13 years old and went on for 14 years. Little is now 48 years old.

He was arrested at his Atlantic Avenue home. A search warrant is now sealed.

"The police did him dirty," says Newman. "They waited until Mother's Day to come and get him."

It's shock another neighbor Dolores Daul and Newman's mother in law also shares.

"I don't believe it, I cannot believe it," she said.

Both neighbors say they're standing by the pastor.

"I'll stand behind him till dooms day unless the Lord takes me away before then," says Newman. "But everybody knows I'm 100 percent behind him. I know he's innocent and I know some statements that were made that makes him innocent."

Little was arrested on May 8 and was released on May 10 from the Riverside Regional Jail. He will be arraigned on May 23.

