Greensville County Schools on a 1-hour delay due to fog - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Greensville County Schools on a 1-hour delay due to fog

Greensville County on 1-hour delay due to fog (Source: NBC12) Greensville County on 1-hour delay due to fog (Source: NBC12)
GREENSVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Greensville County Schools are on a 1-hour delay due to the fog.

Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says we should start off foggy, and then we will mainly get cloudy skies with a chance of a morning shower. 

Then we should get scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. It could rain at any point.  Also, some afternoon/evening storms could be strong. Highs should be in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly