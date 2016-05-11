Greensville County Schools on a 1-hour delay due to fog

Greensville County Schools are on a 1-hour delay due to the fog.

Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says we should start off foggy, and then we will mainly get cloudy skies with a chance of a morning shower.

Then we should get scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. It could rain at any point. Also, some afternoon/evening storms could be strong. Highs should be in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

