Police: Attack victim struck by suspect with a hammer in Richmond's Northside

Officers say a victim was brutally attacked by someone with a hammer around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Richmond's Northside.

It all unfolded along the 2800 block of Barton Avenue, just blocks away from the Richmond Public Library, and officers were on scene for more than an hour.

Police have not said whether the hammer attack was random or if the attacker knew the victim.

The events happened at a time when many were asleep.

Police say they are still in the early stages of figuring out what led to someone picking up a hammer to attack the victim.

There is no word yet on an arrest.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12