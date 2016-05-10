Police ID man found shot to death in vehicle near Jeff Davis Hwy

Richmond Police have identified the man found dead after shooting near Jeff Davis Highway.

Travis Antoine Horton, 29, was found deceased at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday for a person shot in a parking lot at 701 Jeff Davis Highway, near Chicago Avenue. Police found Horton's body in the driver's seat of a car behind a convenience store.

"This is frustrating," said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham. "This is homicide number 23 of the year. When is it going to stop? We're asking for the community's help, individuals know people out here who are armed. If anyone has information, we have to stop this nonsense, this violence has to stop."

Detectives say there were several people in the area who may have seen the shooting.

"People are out here grieving on the street corner behind yellow tape," said Durham. "Its unfair to them, its unfair to the community, its unfair to the family, its unfair to the individual who lost their life at the hand of violence."

Police are looking at surveillance video and canvassing the area for evidence.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12