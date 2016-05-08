Superhero prom photo goes viral on Facebook

Watch out! Superheroes are now taking over prom!

A prom group from Subiaco, Arkansas surprised photographer Johnny Bollinger when they revealed their superhero "identities" during the photo shoot.

Bollinger told Mashable that he decided to go with it. "They posed, I snapped a photo and, well, you see what happened when I posted it later that night."

The photo has received over 380,000 likes and 299,000 shares.

