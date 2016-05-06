AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee girl who may be in Virginia

Gary Simpson was last seen driving a white 2002 Dodge Conversion van similar to the one pictured with Tennessee License Plates: 173GPS (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Carlie Trent (left) was last seen May 4 when she was taken from her Tennessee-area school by her uncle Gary Simpson (right) (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

UPDATE: Carlie Trent has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a young Tennessee girl who was allegedly abducted by her uncle and the child may be in the Virginia area.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, nine-year-old Carlie Trent was allegedly abducted on May 4, 2016 from the Rogersville, Tennessee area.

Carlie was believed to have been taken from her school yesterday by her uncle (through marriage) 57-year-old, Gary Simpson under false pretenses.

NEW PICTURES: We're continuing to search for Carlie Trent, the subject of our ongoing #AMBERAlert. 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/sCWalXDboO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 6, 2016

Warrants for Kidnapping have been issued for Gary Simpson. He has no custodial rights to Carlie. Their whereabouts are currently unknown, but they may be in the Virginia area.

Gary Simpson was last seen driving a white 2002 Dodge Conversion van with Tennessee License Plates: 173GPS. The van has a dark stripe down the middle with light gold running boards and paint is chipping off of the hood.

We've also released video from the Walmart in Rogersville, TN, the last known sighting of Gary Simpson. #AmbertAlert https://t.co/20yAMaBKZM — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 6, 2016

Carlie Trent is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Carlie has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and grey tank top and blue jeans.

Gary Simpson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. Gary is balding and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown cap, a dark colored shirt and jeans.

The public is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) if you have seen Carlie Trent, Gary Simpson or the listed vehicle they are believed to be traveling in.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12