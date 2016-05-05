Community members raise money for Hanover girl suffering from cancer

A spunky five-year-old girl from Hanover needs your help.
Sawyer was rushed to the hospital last month after a large tumor was discovered on her brain. It was successfully removed, but a week later, oncologists confirmed the tumors were cancerous, and the cancer cells had been found in her spinal fluid.
Doctors diagnosed her with anaplastic ependymoma, which is a Stage III cancer. It is the most aggressive kind.
Doctors are reaching out to specialists across the country to determine the best treatment plan.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help Sawyer's family to cover the expensive treatments and medical bills. So far, over $20,000 was raised. They even created the hashtag #PrayersForSawyer.
Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
A Henrico man is facing charges in connection with a crash in Hanover.More >>
A Henrico man is facing charges in connection with a crash in Hanover.More >>
Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds.More >>
Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds.More >>
A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.More >>
A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.More >>
Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.More >>
Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.More >>