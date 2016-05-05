Community members raise money for Hanover girl suffering from cancer

A spunky five-year-old girl from Hanover needs your help.

Sawyer was rushed to the hospital last month after a large tumor was discovered on her brain. It was successfully removed, but a week later, oncologists confirmed the tumors were cancerous, and the cancer cells had been found in her spinal fluid.

Doctors diagnosed her with anaplastic ependymoma, which is a Stage III cancer. It is the most aggressive kind.

Doctors are reaching out to specialists across the country to determine the best treatment plan.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Sawyer's family to cover the expensive treatments and medical bills. So far, over $20,000 was raised. They even created the hashtag #PrayersForSawyer.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12