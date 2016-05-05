National Day of Prayer events in Richmond

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer. It's an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May that invites people of all faiths to pray for our nation.

This year's theme is "Wake up America."

Here in Richmond, there are several events to mark the day, including a Bible Reading Marathon, a National Day of Prayer Breakfast, and the State Capitol Prayer at the Bell Tower.

The breakfast started at 7 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2709 Monument Avenue. It will cost $15, and the event ends at 9 a.m.

The Bible Reading Marathon starts at noon and is hosted by NDP-RVA.org. The marathon will take place on Ninth Street between Grace and Broad streets.

The State Capitol Prayer starts at noon.

