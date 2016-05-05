Police: Car pulled up to victim's vehicle on I-95, opened fire in targeted shooting

Virginia State Police now say a shooting on I-95 late Wednesday night was a targeted shooting.

Police say they were called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the Broad Street exit.

They found an overturned 2001 Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes in the vehicle, and the 42-year-old driver had been shot multiple times. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck the cement barrier and overturned on its roof.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Through evidence collected from the scene and information from witnesses, police believe the vehicle was traveling north on I-95 when witnesses say a "grayish" vehicle pulled up next to it and started shooting. It isn’t clear if there was more than one shooting suspect.

"As the Virginia State Police continue to pursue various leads in connection to a shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 in the City of Richmond Wednesday night, the public is still encouraged to come forward with any information concerning the shooting suspect and/or victim," stated a press release from VSP.

More than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene, which stretches from Bells Road Exit 69 and the Broad Street Exit 74C. A handgun was also recovered from inside the Nissan.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this shooting, to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.

