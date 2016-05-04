Schools participate in National Bike to School Day

Wednesday is National Bike to School Day. It's an annual event for parents and school leaders to plan supervised bike trains and other activities to highlight the benefits of safe, student-powered transportation.

In Chesterfield, Clover Hill Elementary School is participating.

In Henrico, Ridge, Johnson, and Lakeside elementary schools are hosting events.

Also, students at Oak Grove and Westover Hills elementary schools in Richmond will also bike to school today.

197 Bike to School events are taking place all across Virginia, according to Walk Bike To School.

