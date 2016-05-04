One man dead in Henrico after being hit by car

One man is dead after he was hit and killed by a car late Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nine Mile Road in Henrico, near Fairfield Middle School and Fairfield Commons. Police say a car traveling westbound down Nine Mile Road struck and killed a man crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Police say that man was wearing all black.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and not facing charges.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate.

