BREAKING

'All clear' given at Henrico court after bomb threat

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico County Circuit Court was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. An "all clear" was given shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police received a call around 9:02 a.m. for a bomb threat at 4301 East Parham Road.

A bomb squad and K9 units responded but found nothing.

