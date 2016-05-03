'All clear' given at Henrico court after bomb threat

The Henrico County Circuit Court was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. An "all clear" was given shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police received a call around 9:02 a.m. for a bomb threat at 4301 East Parham Road.

A bomb squad and K9 units responded but found nothing.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12