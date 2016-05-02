Police report shooting in Chesterfield that left 2 men injured

Chesterfield Police is reporting a shooting at a home that left two men injured with gunshot wounds Monday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 7700 block of Walmsley Boulevard, located just off of Hull Street Road.

Several police cars were on scene, and crews were blocking off areas of the road. A forensics team is also on scene.

Police say one man was shot in the shoulder in the abdomen, and the other man was shot in the leg.

Authorities do not know if this was a random act, and they are currently searching for two suspects.

This is a developing story.

Stay with NBC12 News and nbc12.com for the latest.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12