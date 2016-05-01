Nine injured in multiple crashes along I-95 NB in Spotsylvania

Interstate 95 northbound is beginning to resume normal traffic flow after an earlier multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the highway in Spotsylvania.

According to police, the crash along I-95 NB at the 120.6 mile marker started after a two-car crash had slowed traffic along the highway just after 11:30 a.m. From that crash, troopers determined that four separate crashes occurred.

The crashes were broken down into one crash with seven vehicles, two separate crashes involving ten vehicles and the last crash involved three vehicles for a total of 20 cars.

Nine people were transported to three area hospitals for treatment, with three patients each going to Spotsylvania Regional, Lee Hill Medical Center, and Mary Washington Hospital.

State Police reports their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The roadway was closed for a time but all lanes were reopened at 2:38 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Troopers continue to investigate the crashes.

