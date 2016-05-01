Henrico music teacher earns Excellence in Education award

A Henrico music teacher is being praised for going above and beyond to teach students life lessons.

Chris Moseley is the band and orchestra director at Varina High School and the recipient of this month's Excellence in Education award.

Parents say he brings a sense of fun and passion for music to the school. They say they've never seen a teacher work so hard.

When we surprised him with the award in his classroom, Mr. Moseley said hard work is what he tries to teach his students.

"I always tell the students you're only as good as your last performance, so you always want to make sure your last performance is incredible. So, no days off. That's the rule," Moseley said.

