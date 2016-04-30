Police cancel missing child alert after Virginia girl found, man arrested

Austyn Hughes was last seen leaving her residence in Christiansburg. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police have canceled a missing child alert after a Christiansburg girl believed to be endangered has been found.

14-year-old Austyn Hughes was originally reported missing after she left her home at 370 Robin Hood Drive.

Police said she may have been in the company of 24-year-old Seth Koon, who was believed to be driving a gold-colored 2006 Chevy Malibu four-door sedan bearing Virginia tags VNA-3846.

Koon was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to WSLS. He was arrested on May 1, just one day after Hughes was reported missing.

Koon and Hughes were found Sunday morning by the Salem Police Department, but officials did not say where they were found.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12