Former Lee-Davis HS assistant principal charged with committing sex crimes involving minor

A Lee-Davis High School former assistant principal was charged with committing sex crimes involving a minor.

Michael Teegarden is currently serving a four-year sentence on possession of child pornography. He was sentenced 20 years in prison with 16 years suspended.

He is now back in court for four incidents that happened between 1999 and 2000, in which Hanover school leaders have confirmed he worked as an assistant principal for Lee-Davis High School during that time.

According to court records, Teegarden allegedly took indecent liberties with a minor in October and November 1999 and then again in January and February 2000.

Court records do not show if the same victim was involved in all four incidents.

He has a pre-trial scheduled on June 6 at the Hanover County Circuit Court at 10 a.m.

