Crews have restored power to hundreds left in the dark in Henrico

Crews have restored the power to hundreds of residents left in the dark after a power pole crashed into it.

It happened Friday around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and Pemberton Road. Officers say only one car was involved.

The driver in the crash was injured and taken to VCU Medical Center, according to police. It's unknown whether if those injuries are life-threatening.

Officers say crews are on the scene working to replace the power pole.

At one point, more than 700 people are without power in the area.

The intersection of West Broad Street and Pemberton Road is now back open, according to VDOT.

