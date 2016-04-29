How to keep mass shooters faces, names off your web browser

Zero Minutes of Fame (Source: The Brady Campaign To Prevent Gun Violence)

A Google Chrome extension called "Zero Minutes of Fame" has been released to hide the names and faces of mass shooting perpetrators on the Internet.

The extension was released by The Brady Campaign To Prevent Gun Violence. According to their website, their goal is to turn the perpetrators' "15 minutes of fame into zero minutes of fame" and focus more on the victims.

The organization says 30 percent of mass killings and 22 percent of school shootings are inspired by previous gun-related events.

Click here to download the extension.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12