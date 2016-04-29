Allison Norlian is a reporter and anchor for NBC12 News Today Sunday. She joined NBC12 in April of 2016.

She is an AP and Syracuse Press Club award-winning reporter who was also recognized by the City Of Rochester mayor for her reporting and work in the city.

Allison grew up in New Jersey where she attended Rutgers University. Before coming to WWBT, she reported and anchored for WROC in Rochester, NY and WKTV in Utica, NY. She started her career in Philadelphia at KYW Newsradio.

Besides loving the news and current events, Allison loves to run, workout and spend time with her friends, family and kitties!

